Ryan McMahon, Rockies agree to $70M, 6-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Infielder Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $70 million, six-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

McMahon gets $5 million this season, $9 million in 2023, $12 million in each of the following two seasons and $16 million in each of the last two years. He can opt out of the deal early depending on his finish in MVP voting.

McMahon set career bests last year with a .254 batting average with 86 RBIs, and he had 23 homers, one shy of his high.

Opening Day is just around the corner. Check out the Rockies' upcoming schedule*:

April 8 - vs. Dodgers at 2:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 9 - vs. Dodgers at 6:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 10 - vs. Dodgers at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 11 - @ Rangers at 6:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

April 12 - @ Rangers at 6:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

April 14 - vs. Cubs at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 15 - vs. Cubs at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 16 - vs. Cubs at 6:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 17 - vs. Cubs at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 18 - vs. Phillies at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 19 - vs. Phillies at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 20 - vs. Phillies at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 22 - @ Tigers at 5:10 p.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

April 23 - @ Tigers at 11:10 a.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

April 24 - @ Tigers at 11:10 a.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

April 25 - @ Phillies at 4:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 26 - @ Phillies at 4:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 27 - @ Phillies at 4:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 28 - @ Phillies at 11:05 a.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 29 - vs. Reds at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 30 - vs. Reds at 6:10 p.m. at Coors Field

*all times are MDT