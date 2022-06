DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs, including a two-run walkoff drive in the 10th inning, to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-12 and split the doubleheader.

Rodgers has a 19-game hitting streak.

In the first game, rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out nine in earning his first big league win. Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered and drove in four, and the Marlins had 21 hits.