Rockies TV reporter hit in head by foul ball, is recovering

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert does a spot from the first-base well before the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, May 16, 2022, in Denver. Wingert was hit by a foul off the bat of San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater in the ninth inning of the game. The announcer, who was seated in the first-base camera well, was taken from the game after being struck in the head by the ball. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:38 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 00:40:28-04

DENVER (AP) — A television reporter who covers the Colorado Rockies is recovering after being struck in the forehead by a foul ball earlier this week.

AT&T Sportsnet reporter Kelsey Wingert was covering Monday night's game between the Giants and Rockies when she was struck by a foul ball off the bat of San Francisco outfielder Austin Slater.

She tweeted a photo on Thursday that shows stitches on her forehead. She says she spent five hours at the hospital and medical tests showed there were no fractures.

