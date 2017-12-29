Rockies sign closer Wade Davis to $52 million deal to finalize bullpen revamp, sources confirm

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies have finished off their most impressive bullpen makeover in franchise history after agreeing to a three-year, $52 million deal with closer Wade Davis, sources tell Denver7.

Davis, 32, went 4-2 with 32 saves in 59 appearances last season, finishing with a 2.30 ERA in 58.2 innings pitched for the Chicago Cubs. His ERA and WHIP were the highest they had been since he started closing games in 2014 with the Kansas City Royals, however.

A Major League Baseball source confirmed the signing with Denver7.

The Rockies have been eyeing a big-name closer this year, setting their sights on Davis and last year’s closer, Greg Holland, who opted for free agency after the season.

Holland faded dramatically in the second half of last season, while Davis was a one-man bullpen for the Cubs.

The Rockies are bringing back lefty Jake McGee (3 years, $27 million), and signed former Cleveland Indians right-hand set-up man Bryan Shaw (3 years, $27 million) earlier this month. The Davis deal includes a fourth-year option that could push the deal upwards of $60 million. Davis has already passed a physical, the MLB source told Denver7.

With the addition of Davis, the Rockies will have spent $106 million on the three relievers. But their signings put the Rockies in position to reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever, with lefty Mike Dunn rounding out the late-inning squad.

Davis’s salary will be among the highest ever paid annually to a relief pitcher and reflects the Rockies’ desire to get back to the postseason. Davis won a World Series ring with the Royals in 2015 and helped the Cubs to another World Series appearance last year. He has been an All-Star the past three seasons.

The deal with Davis was first reported by Yahoo Sports. The Rockies are expected to announce the signing Friday.