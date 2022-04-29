Watch
Rockies place struggling Kris Bryant on IL with sore back

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant, right, reacts after striking out as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes heads to the dugout to end the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 29, 2022
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed struggling left fielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list because of back pain.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday, and Bryant won’t be eligible to return until May 6 at Arizona.

Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year free-agent deal in March, is still looking for his first home run with the Rockies.

He’s batting .281 with four RBIs and 12 strikeouts in 65 plate appearances. An MRI Friday showed no structural issues.

The Rockies recalled infielder Elehuris Montero from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant.

