Rockies name Bill Schmidt as interim GM following Jeff Bridich’s departure

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that Bill Schmidt, the team’s vice president of scouting, will be their interim General Manager following the ouster of Jeff Bridich late last month.

“After discussions with the baseball department heads, we have come to the conclusion that Bill is the right person for interim GM,” said President Greg Feasel in a statement. “Bill’s experience and his relationships from top to bottom throughout our organization, including the players, coaches and staff on the field, more than qualify him for this role.”

As interim GM, Schmidt will oversee all aspects of the organization’s baseball operations. The team will conduct a search for a permanent General Manager once the 2021 MLB postseason has completed, the Rockies said in a statement.

Schmidt comes into this new role after more than 30 years of scouting experience, including 21 years with the Rockies and 13 as vice president of scouting for the team, the organization said in a news release Monday. Prior to the Rockies, Schmidt also scouted for the Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds and the MLB Scouting Bureau.

Bridich, the team’s former GM, parted ways with the Rockies on April 26 after he was after he was widely panned for the trade of All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals and with the Rockies currently owning the worst record in the National League, at 8-13.