Rockies, Kris Bryant agree to 7-year, $182 million deal, reports say

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant have agreed to a 7-year, $182 million deal, according to several reports.

ESPN's Jeff Pasan was one of the first to break the news, and our partners at the Denver Post confirmed the deal.

According to @JeffPassan, #Rockies have agreed on a seven-year, $182 million deal with Kris Bryant. He’s a good dude. But it would have been a lot cooler to just build a contender around Arenado and Story rather than sign OF in a vacuum to hit HRs. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) March 16, 2022

Bryant rose to stardom during his time with the Chicago Cubs, leading the team to its first World Series victory since 1908. He was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2015 and MVP for the National League in 2016.

He began the 2021 season with the Cubs but was traded to the San Francisco Giants, slashing .265/.353/.481 between the two teams, according to the Denver Post.

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions after the news broke. Some are excited for the star power Bryant will bring with him, while others wonder if persistent injuries will limit his talent. Since 2017, he has struggled with shoulder, knee, ankle and hand injuries, according to ESPN.

The Rockies nor Bryant have confirmed the news as of Wednesday evening.

The Rockies open their season on April 8 at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out their upcoming schedule*:

April 8 - vs. Dodgers at 2:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 9 - vs. Dodgers at 6:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 10 - vs. Dodgers at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 11 - @ Rangers at 6:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

April 12 - @ Rangers at 6:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

April 14 - vs. Cubs at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 15 - vs. Cubs at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 16 - vs. Cubs at 6:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 17 - vs. Cubs at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 18 - vs. Phillies at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 19 - vs. Phillies at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 20 - vs. Phillies at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 22 - @ Tigers at 5:10 p.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

April 23 - @ Tigers at 11:10 a.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

April 24 - @ Tigers at 11:10 a.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

April 25 - @ Phillies at 4:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 26 - @ Phillies at 4:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 27 - @ Phillies at 4:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 28 - @ Phillies at 11:05 a.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 29 - vs. Reds at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 30 - vs. Reds at 6:10 p.m. at Coors Field

*all times are MDT

