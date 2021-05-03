Rockies game vs Giants postponed, will be played as part of doubleheader Tuesday

DENVER – The Rockies’ game scheduled for Monday against the San Francisco Giants has been postponed because of weather and will be played as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Rain has fallen since Sunday evening in Denver and is expected to continue into Monday evening, which forced the postponement. The game will be rescheduled as a doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 3:40 p.m. Both games will be seven innings long.

The Rockies said only tickets for the originally-scheduled game on Tuesday will be valid for the doubleheader. Tickets for Monday’s game purchased directly from the team will be credit to their account or refunded.

Parking lots will open at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and gates will open at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Monday’s game bought on a secondary market can only be refunded from the point of purchase. Anyone with questions can call 303-ROCKIES with questions.

