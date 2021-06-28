Rockies fans excited for Opening Day 2.0 at Coors Field

DENVER — Opening Day 2.0 for the Rockies is here and thousands of fans made their way inside the stadium for round two of fanfare and fireworks.

"I have never missed opening day since they built the stadium so I cried when COVID-19 hit but here we are now," said Rockies fan Ingrida Racka.

For many people who weren’t able to make it out to the first Opening Day this year, Monday’s game is a chance to live it up again.

For the McCollam family is was the affordable ticket prices that allowed them all to come out and experience the fanfare together.

"The ticket prices were definitely one of the reasons that we were able to go. We went to one of the playoff games with my son, the Nuggets one and it was because of ticket prices finally dropped and then we could afford to take him and so now to take the girls and everyone to the Rockies is another special thing," said Kristin McCollam.

Down the street from Coors Field, the Cherry Cricket Ballpark is also excited to see Coors Field packed with fans.

Even if today there aren’t 50,000 people in the stands, going into Fourth of July, the anticipation is growing.

"We’re just happy to see more people starting come out. We’re just seeing a huge increase from our 2019 sales and then we had the downfall last year with no games or no fans and so we’re excited to just keep increasing and seeing more people," said Samantha Taxin, the general manager of Cherry Cricket Ballpark.

There’s no doubt, fans are excited and happy to be back once again.

"It feels normal again and it feels good to be normal again," said Racka.