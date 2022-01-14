Watch
Rockies-D-Backs schedule exhibitions unlikely due to lockout

Ashley Landis/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) throws during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 17:40:25-05

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have announced the dates of two exhibition games in Las Vegas against Arizona, an increasingly unlikely event given spring training is threatened by Major League Baseball’s lockout.

The games are scheduled for March 18 and 19 at the home of Oakland’s Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

MLB locked out players Dec. 2 following the expiration of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement.

Negotiations on core economics broke off until Thursday, when MLB made a new offer that resulted in little evident progress. Signings and trades have been halted, and spring training will not start as scheduled without an agreement.

