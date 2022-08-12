Watch Now
Rockies' Bernard makes MLB debut after decade in minors

Diamondbacks Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies outfielder Wynton Bernard warms up before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Diamondbacks Rockies Baseball
Posted at 5:58 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 19:58:55-04

DENVER (AP) — Wynton Bernard is getting his chance to play in the major leagues a decade after he was drafted by the San Diego Padres.

The Colorado Rockies selected Bernard's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. He was penciled in to bat seventh and play center field against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series.

The 31-year-old Bernard was taken in the 35th round of the 2012 draft and spent three seasons in the Padres' minor league system. He also played in the minors for Detroit, San Francisco and the Chicago Cubs, and internationally in Venezuela, Mexico and Australia.

