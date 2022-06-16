Watch
Ramírez's hitting, Kwan's catch help Guardians top Rockies

Gabriel Christus/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario, left, celebrates with Jose Ramirez after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)
Posted at 11:12 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 01:12:18-04

DENVER (AP) — José Ramírez got four more hits, Steven Kwan made a remarkable diving catch in the seventh inning to preserve the lead, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 for their 12th win in 15 games.

Josh Naylor delivered the go-ahead double in the fifth and Amed Rosario added four hits, including his first home run, as Cleveland moved four games above .500 for the first time this season.

Bryan Shaw pitched a scoreless eighth and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 13th save.

