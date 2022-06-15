Watch
Ramírez helps Guardians beat Rockies 4-3

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:25 PM, Jun 14, 2022
DENVER (AP) — José Ramírez doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Ramírez also had a two-run single and Josh Naylor doubled twice and had an RBI hit for Cleveland.

Charlie Blackmon hit his 10th home run of the season, a tying two-run drive in the bottom of the seventh inning, and C.J. Cron had a run-scoring triple for the Rockies.

Ramírez ground sharply into right field off the first pitch he saw from Robert Stephenson (0-1), scoring designated runner Amed Rosario from second base. Bryan Shaw (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory and Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 12th save.

