Ramírez helps Guardians beat Rockies 4-3

DENVER (AP) — José Ramírez doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Ramírez also had a two-run single and Josh Naylor doubled twice and had an RBI hit for Cleveland.

Charlie Blackmon hit his 10th home run of the season, a tying two-run drive in the bottom of the seventh inning, and C.J. Cron had a run-scoring triple for the Rockies.

Ramírez ground sharply into right field off the first pitch he saw from Robert Stephenson (0-1), scoring designated runner Amed Rosario from second base. Bryan Shaw (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory and Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 12th save.