Watch
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Ramírez, Guardians win 4th in a row, beat sloppy Rockies 4-2

Guardians Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits a double off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Guardians Rockies Baseball
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 19:34:31-04

DENVER (AP) — José Ramírez doubled for his eighth straight game with an extra-base hit and the Cleveland Guardians matched a season high with their fourth win in a row, beating the sloppy Colorado Rockies.

Ramírez is the first major leaguer with extra-base hits in eight consecutive games since Cincinnati's Joey Votto in 2020.

Triston McKenzie gave up one run in six innings. Emmanuel Clase earned his third save of the series, with all three came on game-ending double plays.

Brian Serven and Connor Joe each had a career-high four hits for Colorado, which has lost 10 of 14.

The Rockies committed two errors that led to a pair of unearned runs. They have made at least one error in their last 13 home games and led the majors with 54 errors.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018