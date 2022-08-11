Watch Now
Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5

David Zalubowski/AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Austin Gomber during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:51 PM, Aug 10, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits and left-hander Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals' 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Pujols and Arenado had RBI hits in a five-run first inning and connected on back-to-back homers with two outs in the sixth for an 8-2 lead. Pujols had four hits.

Quintana (4-5) gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out six in his second quality start since being obtain from Pittsburgh on Aug. 1.

Paul DeJong had three hits and an RBI, Yadier Molina had two hits and an RBI and Lars Nootbaar had two triples.

