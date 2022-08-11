Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5

DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits and left-hander Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals' 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Pujols and Arenado had RBI hits in a five-run first inning and connected on back-to-back homers with two outs in the sixth for an 8-2 lead. Pujols had four hits.

Quintana (4-5) gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out six in his second quality start since being obtain from Pittsburgh on Aug. 1.

Paul DeJong had three hits and an RBI, Yadier Molina had two hits and an RBI and Lars Nootbaar had two triples.