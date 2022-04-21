Watch
Perfect fill-in: Camargo, Phillies top Rox 9-6 to end skid

David Zalubowski/AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Camargo follows the flight of his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:50 PM, Apr 20, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 to stop a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep.

The Phillies finished a 2-5 trip with their second win in nine games.

The switch-hitting Camargo, starting at shortstop for the injured Didi Gregorius, had three singles before his shot to left against lefty Lucas Gilbreath.

