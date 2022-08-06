Watch Now
Perdomo's bat, stellar defense lift D-backs over Rockies 6-5

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (10) arrives to take the baseball from Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 06, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning, then made a terrific diving snag on a grounder in the ninth to preserve the lead, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

The Rockies led 5-2 after six innings, but the Diamondbacks cut the deficit to 5-4 after Josh Rojas hit a two-run double in the seventh.

Alex Colomé took the loss, giving up the two eighth-inning runs. Chris Devenski got the win with a scoreless eighth. Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his sixth save.

