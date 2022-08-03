Watch Now
Padres trade for Soto, then rout Rockies 13-5 in 1st game

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, celebrates with teammate Manny Machado after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 8:58 PM, Aug 02, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 13-5 in the first game of a doubleheader just hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals in one of the biggest trade deadline deals in baseball history.

The trade was announced a few minutes before first pitch. The crowd of 23,828 at Petco Park applauded loudly when an image of Soto and Josh Bell, who also will come over from the Nats, was shown on the video board early in the game.

An offense that will benefit greatly from the addition of Soto came to life after the Padres fell behind 3-0.

