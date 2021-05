DENVER (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies was postponed due to a forecast that called for inclement weather.

The Padres and Rockies were set to begin a three-game series at Coors Field.

They will play Tuesday and then a traditional doubleheader Wednesday. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings.

The forecast Tuesday is calling for more cold and rainy weather with a chance for snow.