Outman homers in first MLB at-bat, Dodgers top Rockies 7-3

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard reacts after striking out against Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jul 31, 2022
DENVER (AP) — James Outman homered on the first swing of his first big-league at-bat and finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 and closed out July with 21 victories.

Freddie Freeman added three hits and an RBI, passing teammate Trea Turner for the MLB lead in hits. Tony Gonsolin (12-1) bounced back from his first loss of the season as the Dodgers finished the month 21-5, tying the franchise record for most wins in July.

They scored 147 runs in the month. Outman became the eighth Dodgers player in franchise history — the fourth since the move to Los Angeles — to homer in his first career plate appearance, Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs for Colorado.

