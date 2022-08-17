Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

O'Neill's game-ending HBP lifts Cards over Rockies 5-4

Rockies Cardinals Baseball
Jeff Roberson/AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, left, is congratulated by teammates Brendan Donovan (33) and Andrew Knizner after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to end a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won the game 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Rockies Cardinals Baseball
Posted at 9:35 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 23:35:01-04

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman homered, and St. Louis scored the winning run when Tyler O'Neill was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, leading the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Andrew Knizner and Lars Nootbaar drew walks off Dinelson Lamet, and Dylan Carlson reached on a bunt single to load the bases for O'Neill.

José Quintana pitched five scoreless no-hit innings with two walks before allowing two runs on four consecutive hits to lead off the sixth, ending his night.

Kyle Freeland allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out four batters in six innings to drop the Rockies to 13-42 since Busch Stadium III opened in 2006.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018