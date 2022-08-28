Watch Now
Nimmo, Peterson lead Mets past Rockies 3-0 for 17th shutout

Adam Hunger/AP
Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers, left, reacts after grounding out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 10:09 AM, Aug 28, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer and an RBI double, and David Peterson pitched six innings of four-hit ball as the first-place New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-0 for their third straight victory.

Starling Marte added an RBI double for the Mets, who moved three games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the NL East. New York holds the second-best record in the majors and is 36 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 100-60 in 1988.

Colorado has lost 10 of 13 and dropped to 18-42 away from Coors Field, the worst road record in the big leagues.

