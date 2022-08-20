Watch Now
Montero homers twice with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Giants 7-4

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero is congratulated by teammates after the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, Aug.19, 2022, in Denver. Montero hit two home runs in the game. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:02 PM, Aug 19, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching by José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 to snap a five-game losing streak.

Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss.

Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them to Joc Pederson.

