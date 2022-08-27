Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Mets top Rockies 7-6 on Alonso's walk-off single in 9th

APTOPIX Rockies Mets Baseball
Jessie Alcheh/AP
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz tags New York Mets' Jeff McNeil (1) out at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
APTOPIX Rockies Mets Baseball
Posted at 10:46 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 00:46:18-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Brett Baty launched his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a two-run triple for the NL East leaders, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Canha put the Mets ahead 4-3 with an RBI double in the sixth.

Elias Díaz laced a three-run double that gave Colorado a 6-4 advantage in the eighth, but Canha tied it with a two-run double in the bottom half.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018