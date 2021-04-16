Watch
Mets-Rockies game postponed because of Denver snowstorm

Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 18:43:25-04

DENVER (AP) — The game between the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets on Friday night was postponed because of a spring snowstorm that blanketed the Denver area overnight.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, with the first game to start at 3:10 p.m. local time. Both games are set for seven innings.

The Mets are old hands at postponements. Their finale of the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday was rained out, the team’s third washout in five days.

Adding the season-opening three-game series at Washington that was put off because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals, the Mets have played a major league-low eight games.

Two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom had been set to pitch for the Mets. He was also supposed to start on Thursday. The Rockies had been scheduled to start Chi Chi Gonzalez in his second start this season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

