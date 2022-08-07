Watch Now
McMahon's 9th-inning homer lifts Rockies over D-backs 3-2

Rick Scuteri/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, right, celebrates with Yonathan Daza (2) after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 07, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth, Antonio Senzatela threw seven quality innings and the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

McMahon drilled a high fastball from Ian Kennedy into the left-center seats for the game-deciding drive.

The hard liner left the ballpark in a hurry, just clearing the wall to the left of the 413-foot sign.

The Rockies rallied twice from one-run deficits in the late innings. Rookie Elehuris Montero hit the first homer of his big league career to tie the game 2-all in the eighth.

