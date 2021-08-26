Watch
McMahon goes deep in 10th, Rox split doubleheader with Cubs

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon rounds the bases after his two-run home in the 10th inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Chicago. The Rockies won 13-10 in the 10th of a scheduled 7-inning game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Ryan McMahon
Posted at 6:43 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 08:43:51-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon lofted a two-run homer in the 10th inning, Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run double that gave him five RBIs for the game, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 13-10 and split a doubleheader.

The Cubs won the opener 5-2 in a tidy 2 hours, 9 minutes, thanks to Patrick Wisdom’s tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning.

The nightcap lasted exactly twice as long — 4:18 — as the teams combined to play 17 innings.

McMahon hit a high drive off Jake Jewell that landed with a thud in the basket in left for his 19th homer.

