McKinstry hits inside-the-park homer, Dodgers beat Rox 6-5

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 1:00 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 15:00:39-04

DENVER (AP) — Zach McKinstry hustled for a go-ahead, inside-the-park homer in the eighth inning when outfielder Raimel Tapia reached over the fence to bring the ball back only to have it bound out of his glove and roll away, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Kenley Jansen got five outs to earn the save.

McKinstry lined a fastball from Mychal Givens for his first major league homer. It also was the first inside-the-park homer by a Dodgers player since Chris Taylor on Sept. 18, 2017, at Philadelphia.

