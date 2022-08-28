Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Márquez outduels Scherzer, Rockies edge Mets 1-0

Rockies Mets Baseball
Corey Sipkin/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, August 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Rockies Mets Baseball
Posted at 4:12 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 18:12:09-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Germán Márquez outpitched Max Scherzer, allowing one hit over seven sparkling innings and denying the New York Mets’ ace his 200th career win as the Colorado Rockies eked out a 1-0 victory to prevent a four-game sweep by the NL East leaders.

Brian Serven’s sacrifice fly off Scherzer in the seventh gave the Rockies their second 1-0 win over the Mets. The other one came in August 2012.

Márquez struck out five and walked two, improving to 2-1 with a 1.42 ERA in three road starts against the Mets.

Scherzer gave up four hits and racked up 11 strikeouts over seven innings in his 110th double-digit strikeout game — tying Roger Clemens for third on the career list behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018