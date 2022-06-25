Watch Now
Márquez earns 3rd straight win, Rockies shut out Twins 1-0

German Marquez
Craig Lassig/AP
Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. The (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
German Marquez
Posted at 9:21 PM, Jun 24, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Germán Márquez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and the Colorado Rockies edged the Twins 1-0 in a rare trip to Minnesota.

Charlie Blackmon's run-scoring fielder's choice was the difference for the Rockies, who snapped a three-game skid. Daniel Bard earned his 15th save in 17 chances.

The Rockies notched their first shutout of the season.

Dylan Bundy (4-4) allowed a run in six innings for the Twins, giving up four hits and two walks.

Minnesota was shut out for the 10th time in 72 games this season, one night after shutting out Cleveland.

