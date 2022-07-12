Manny Machado homers as Padres beat Rockies at Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and C.J. Abrams hit 400-foot homers, and the San Diego Padres stopped a 10-game losing streak at Coors Field with a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Cronenworth had three hits, including a 410-foot solo homer in the third inning.

Padres left-hander Sean Manaea (4-4) gave up five hits in 6 1/3 innings, departing after Randall Grichuk's homer got the Rockies within 3-2 in the seventh.

Connor Joe and Charlie Blackmon hit two-out RBI doubles in the ninth before Taylor Rogers got C.J. Cron to ground out for his 24th save.

