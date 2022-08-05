Watch Now
Lamet's eventful week continues with Rockies picking him up

Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres' Dinelson Lamet walks off the field against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Saturday, July 30, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 05, 2022
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have claimed Dinelson Lamet off waivers, capping a week in which the right-hander was traded by one organization and designated for assignment by another.

Lamet was part of the package the Milwaukee Brewers received Monday in the trade that sent four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Brewers announced two days later that they had designated Lamet for assignment.

The Rockies announced Friday they had claimed Lamet and designated right-hander Ashton Goudeau for assignment.

Lamet had an 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA in 13 relief appearances for the Padres this season.

