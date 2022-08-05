Lamet's eventful week continues with Rockies picking him up

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have claimed Dinelson Lamet off waivers, capping a week in which the right-hander was traded by one organization and designated for assignment by another.

Lamet was part of the package the Milwaukee Brewers received Monday in the trade that sent four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Brewers announced two days later that they had designated Lamet for assignment.

The Rockies announced Friday they had claimed Lamet and designated right-hander Ashton Goudeau for assignment.

Lamet had an 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA in 13 relief appearances for the Padres this season.