Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl works against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 00:56:38-04

DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first career shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0.

José Iglesias hit a two-run homer and the Rockies handed Tyler Anderson his first loss in 12 starts and two relief appearances this season.

Kris Bryant went 1 for 4 in his return to the lineup after missing more than a month with a lower back strain.

Kuhl struck out five and didn't walk a batter in the longest outing of his career. His previous best was 7 1/3 innings against Cincinnati on April 30.

