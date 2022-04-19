Watch
Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl, right, confers with trainer Heath Townsend, second from right, home plate umpire Pat Hoberg, second from left, and manager Bud Black, left, as Kuhl is pulled from the mound before facing a Philadelphia Phillies batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:44 PM, Apr 18, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with what appeared to be a cut near the middle finger of his pitching hand, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1.

Kuhl allowed a pair of singles, struck out four and walked one, throwing 42 of 68 pitches for strikes. He went to the mound to warm up for the seventh but didn't start the inning.

Alex Colome allowed a two-out walk in a hitless ninth for his first Rockies save.

