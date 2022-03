Kris Bryant, Rockies finalize $182M, 7-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies finalized their $182 million, seven-year contract.

The third baseman and outfielder gets a $7 million signing bonus, payable within 15 days of the signing. He receives a $17 million salary this year, $27 million in each of the next two seasons and $26 million in each of the final four years.

Bryant spent his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July. The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs last season.

Opening Day is just around the corner. Check out the Rockies' upcoming schedule*:

April 8 - vs. Dodgers at 2:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 9 - vs. Dodgers at 6:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 10 - vs. Dodgers at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 11 - @ Rangers at 6:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

April 12 - @ Rangers at 6:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

April 14 - vs. Cubs at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 15 - vs. Cubs at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 16 - vs. Cubs at 6:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 17 - vs. Cubs at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 18 - vs. Phillies at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 19 - vs. Phillies at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 20 - vs. Phillies at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field

April 22 - @ Tigers at 5:10 p.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

April 23 - @ Tigers at 11:10 a.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

April 24 - @ Tigers at 11:10 a.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

April 25 - @ Phillies at 4:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 26 - @ Phillies at 4:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 27 - @ Phillies at 4:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 28 - @ Phillies at 11:05 a.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 29 - vs. Reds at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field

April 30 - vs. Reds at 6:10 p.m. at Coors Field

*all times are MDT