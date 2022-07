DENVER (AP) — Michael Kopech pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, and the Chicago White Sox topped the Colorado Rockies 2-1.

Yasmani Grandal had three hits in Chicago's third straight win. Yoán Moncada doubled home Adam Engel in the seventh.

All-Star closer Liam Hendriks worked a rocky ninth for his 19th save, surrendering Ryan McMahon's leadoff homer.

Colorado wasted a stellar performance by Germán Márquez, who permitted one run and seven hits in six innings.