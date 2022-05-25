Watch
Joe's 10th-inning single gives Rockies 2-1 win over Pirates

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard (52) celebrates with catcher Brian Serven after the final out of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The Rockies won 2-1 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 11:06 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 01:06:36-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Joe singled home the tiebreaking run in the top of the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.

With one out, Joe grounded his hit up the middle off David Bednar, scoring automatic runner Sam Hilliard from second base.

Joe ran his on-base streak to 21 games, and Jose Iglesias had two hits for the Rockies.

Daniel Bard pitched two scoreless innings to complete Colorado's five-hitter.

The Rockies won for just the second time in their last 12 road games.

