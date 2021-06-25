Watch
Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

AP
This handout provided by Major League Baseball shows the front and back of the 2021 All-Star jersey unveiled Thursday, June 24, 2021, that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field. The host National League has white jerseys and the American League blue. Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits. (MLB via AP)
Posted at 7:28 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 09:28:51-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially designed league outfits.

MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field.

The host National League has white jerseys and the American League blue.

Each two-button jersey features three red letters for a player’s club arranged vertically on the left side with the club logo superimposed over the first and second letter, in black or white for NL teams and khaki for AL.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

