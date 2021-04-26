Jeff Bridich out as Colorado Rockies general manager

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies and General Manager Jeff Bridich have agreed to part ways 21 games into the 2021 season, the team announced Monday.

Bridich’s departure comes after he was widely panned for the trade of All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals and with the Rockies currently owning the worst record in the National League, at 8-13.

The separation is effective immediately, the Rockies said. In addition to the GM role, Bridich also served as the club’s executive vice president.

Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich steps down and Greg Feasel has been named Club President. pic.twitter.com/nk3HyHYBu8 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 26, 2021

Greg Feasel, the team’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, was named the team’s new president and COO and will oversee baseball operations and business operations, including helping facilitate this year’s All-Star Game at Coors Field. The Rockies will appoint an interim general manager for the rest of the 2021 season and search for a permanent GM after the playoffs.

Bridich had been general manager since October 2014, but previously served as the Rockies’ senior director of player development, senior director of baseball operations and inside the team’s baseball department.

The Rockies made playoff appearances under Bridich in 2017 and 2018, winning 87 and 91 regular season games in the respective years, but losing early in the playoffs.

The team followed up their 91-72 2018 regular season, in which they finished one game out of first place in the NL West, with a 71-91 performance in 2019 and a 26-34 record in last year’s shortened season.

Fans’ thoughts about him soured even more quickly after the 20`19 season, when Arenado called Bridich “very disrespectful” and said he questioned whether the organization was trying to rebuild around him and his longterm contract. Bridich has also received criticism for major free-agent relief pitching signings that never panned out.

In a testy news conference following the trade, Bridich said he could be blamed for the Arendo trade. Owner Dick Monfort said he’d “probably feel the same way” about how the team handled Arenado and the trade.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

