India chopper against 5-man infield lifts Reds over Rockies

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India drove in Spencer Steer from third base with a game-ending chopper against Colorado's five-man infield, sending the Cincinnati Reds past the Rockies 3-2.

Steer, who hit his first career home run in the fifth in his major league debut, led off the ninth with a double against Alex Colomé and went to third on a one-out wild pitch. Jake Fraley was intentionally walked and took second on fielder's indifference.

The Rockies moved into the stacked infield with three fielders on the left side. India hit a bouncer up the middle that shifted center fielder Garrett Hampson caught on the grass in front of second base, but he had no play on Steer. India was credited with a single.