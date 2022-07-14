Watch Now
Iglesias drives in 6 runs as Rockies beat Padres 10-6

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias watches his three-run home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nabil Crismatt during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:01 PM, Jul 13, 2022
DENVER (AP) — José Iglesias drove in a career-high six runs with a homer and two singles and the Colorado Rockies continued their home domination of San Diego with a 10-6 win over the Padres.

Colorado has won 12 of its last 13 against San Diego at Coors Field since the start of the 2021 season.

Iglesias had an RBI single in the Rockies' three-run fifth, a three-run homer in the sixth and drove in two more with a single in the seventh when Colorado took the lead of reliever Tayler Scott.

Jake Cronenworth homered for San Diego.

