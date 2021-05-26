Here's what you can do during MLB All-Star Week in Denver

DENVER — The MLB All-Star Week is less than seven weeks away, and more details are coming out about what fans can expect.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events happening during All-Star Week beginning July 9:

Friday, July 9



PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.: A free indoor and outdoor event every day during All-Star week will include giveaways, autograph opportunities, a chance to learn how to play ball and more.

Saturday, July 10



PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Meet the legends of the game, take a picture with the World Series Trophy and check out gear. Kids will have a chance to win a custom pair of shoes.

Sunday, July 11



SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Coors Field with gates opening at 11 a.m. and game starting at 1 p.m.: Two-time All-Star and longtime Rockies third baseman Vinny Castilla and longtime Major League reliever LaTroy Hawkins will serve as managers to the game featuring the next generation of MLB superstars.

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field starting at 4 p.m.: The game will feature some of the biggest names in Hollywood, rising celebrity stars and MLB and Rockies legends.

MLB Draft at the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center starting at 5 p.m.: For the first time ever, the first round of the MLB Draft will be held at All-Star Week.

PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Work on your game and learn from some of the best in baseball and softball.

Monday, July 12



Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Coors Field with gates opening at 3 p.m.: Fans will get their first chance of the weekend to see the 2021 All-Stars, beginning with batting practice for the AL and NL All-Stars.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field starting at 6 p.m.: All-Stars come out to try to hit balls out of the park, something that's easier to do in Denver.

PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: To go along with the Home Run Derby at Coors Field, check out the Home Run Derby attraction at PLAY BALL PARK.

Tuesday, July 13



All-Star Red Carpet Show at Coors Field: Baseball’s biggest stars will arrive for the biggest night of All-Star Week.

MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field with gates opening at 3 p.m. and game starting at 5:30 p.m.: The 91st annual Midsummer Classic will feature the best in the game.

PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Meet mascots, take pictures, hear stories from the greats, work on pitching shop for MLB All-Star gear and more.

It was officially announced April 6 that the All-Star Game would be coming to Denver, after Denver7’s Troy Renck confirmed the move the night before.

The decision to move the game came after MLB decided to take the game out of Atlanta because of voting laws the state of Georgia passed in March.

On the day of the announcement, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said having the All-Star Game here would bring at least a $100 million economic impact to the city, and Gov. Jared Polis said it could bring up to $190 million to the state as a whole.

Coors Field last hosted an All-Star Game in 1998.

