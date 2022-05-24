Watch
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Hayes has 3 hits, scores go-ahead run as Pirates top Rockies

Rockies Pirates Baseball
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Rockies Pirates Baseball
Posted at 7:57 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 21:57:43-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke'Bryan Hayes had three hits and scored the tiebreaking run on Yoshi Tsutsugo's infield single in the eighth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1.

Hayes singled to lead off the eighth against Tyler Kinley, stole second base and advanced to third on Daniel Vogelbach's groundout. Tsutsugo then beat out a slow bouncer to second base, enabling Hayes to score.

David Bednar escaped a first-and-second jam in the eighth to keep the game tied at 1. He followed with a scoreless ninth.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018