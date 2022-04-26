Watch
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies past error-prone Rockies 8-2

Johan Camargo, Ryan McMahon
Derik Hamilton/AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Camargo, top, leaps to avoid Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, bottom, after turning a double play on a ball hit by Rockies' Brendan Rodgers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Johan Camargo, Ryan McMahon
Posted at 9:13 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 23:13:19-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of several defensive miscues by the Colorado Rockies in an 8-2 victory.

Kyle Schwarber added two RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Gibson lasted 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk homered for Colorado.

Four of Philadelphia's runs were unearned as the Rockies committed three errors and made several other defensive mistakes that resulted in hits.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018