Watch
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Harper has 3 hits, Phils win 3rd straight over Rockies, 7-3

Rockies Phillies Baseball
Matt Slocum/AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper steals third base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Rockies Phillies Baseball
Posted at 10:41 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 00:41:16-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper had a triple among his three hits, Odubel Herrera homered and drove in two runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies won their third straight over the Colorado Rockies, 7-3.

Didi Gregorius added a double, single and two RBIs for Philadelphia, which has outscored Colorado 25-8 in the series.

The Phillies earned their first series win since taking two of three from Oakland to open the season and will go for the four-game sweep on Thursday. C.J. Cron homered and Jose Iglesias had four singles for the Rockies.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018