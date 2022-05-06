Watch
Hampson, Rodgers, Grichuk hit HRs, Rockies beat Nats 9-7

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers, right, celebrates with C.J. Cron, center, and Randal Grichuk after after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:40 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 22:40:29-04

DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit three-run home runs for the Colorado Rockies in a 9-7 win over the Washington Nationals.

Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series.

Jhoulys Chacin got the win for the Rockies and Daniel Bard secured his eighth save in nine chances.

Washington outhit the Rockies 15-10. Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz had solo home runs. Maikel Franko added three hits, including an RBI double. Aaron Sanchez was given the loss.

