Grichuk, Cron power Rockies to 8-5 win over Padres

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk follows through with his swing after connecting for a double to drive in two runs off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell in the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 20:06:44-04

DENVER (AP) — Randal Grichuk doubled twice and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron had two hits in his return to the starting lineup, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-5.

Cron, the Rockies' lone All-Star selection, missed three of the last five games with a wrist injury suffered Friday night at Arizona.

The Rockies took three of four from San Diego and have won 13 of 16 against the Padres at Coors Field since the start of last season.

Jhoulys Chacin worked two scoreless innings in relief of Kyle Freeland and Carlos Estévez pitched a flawless ninth for his first save.

