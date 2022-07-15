Grichuk, Cron power Rockies to 8-5 win over Padres

DENVER (AP) — Randal Grichuk doubled twice and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron had two hits in his return to the starting lineup, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-5.

Cron, the Rockies' lone All-Star selection, missed three of the last five games with a wrist injury suffered Friday night at Arizona.

The Rockies took three of four from San Diego and have won 13 of 16 against the Padres at Coors Field since the start of last season.

Jhoulys Chacin worked two scoreless innings in relief of Kyle Freeland and Carlos Estévez pitched a flawless ninth for his first save.