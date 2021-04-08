Watch
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Gray takes no-hitter into 7th, Rockies beat D-Backs, 7-3

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray catches a new ball after giving up a triple to Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
jon gray rockies 2021
Posted at 4:39 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 18:42:44-04

DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his first win of the season, pitching the Colorado Rockies over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3.

Gray allowed three runners through six innings, helped in the sixth when third baseman Ryan McMahon made a barehanded grab of Tim Locastro’s grounder and threw out the speedy batter by a half-step.

David Peralta hit a leadoff triple in the seventh. Trevor Story had a two-run double and scored in a three-run first inning.

He tripled with two outs in the second to drive in Garrett Hampson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018