Giants pitchers scatter 8 hits, beat Rockies for sweep

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani and three relievers combined to scatter eight hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep.

DeSclafani struck out eight and gave up six hits in six innings.

The right-hander pitched with runners on base nearly every inning but repeatedly worked his way out of trouble and lowered his ERA to 0.82.

Brandon Belt homered for the first time this season and Alex Dickerson also connected for the Giants. Evan Longoria had two hits and two RBIs.

