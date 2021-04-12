Watch
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Giants pitchers scatter 8 hits, beat Rockies for sweep

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
charlie blackmon april 2021 rockies
Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 14:07:54-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani and three relievers combined to scatter eight hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep.

DeSclafani struck out eight and gave up six hits in six innings.

The right-hander pitched with runners on base nearly every inning but repeatedly worked his way out of trouble and lowered his ERA to 0.82.

Brandon Belt homered for the first time this season and Alex Dickerson also connected for the Giants. Evan Longoria had two hits and two RBIs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018