Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

García drives in go-ahead run in 8th, Marlins sweep Rockies

Rockies Marlins Baseball
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas throws to first to put out Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rockies Marlins Baseball
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 23:01:26-04

MIAMI (AP) — Avisaíl García drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder's-choice grounder in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Four relievers combined to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Marlins.

Steven Okert pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up his second win of the series. Tanner Scott struck out the side in the ninth for his seventh save.

Miami's Jon Berti had two hits and stole two bases, extending his streak of successful attempts to a club-record 21.

Brendan Rodgers doubled twice, tripled and singled for the Rockies, who stranded 13 runners and were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018